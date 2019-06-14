Five policemen shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand

Five police personnel were shot dead by Maoists on Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said.

According to Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel -- two sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)