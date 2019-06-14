JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Def Minister reviews working of DRDO, asks it to focus on flagship programmes

Tata Power's arm CGPL raises Rs 1.1K cr via debt securities
Business Standard

Five policemen shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Seraikela-Kharsawan 

Five police personnel were shot dead by Maoists on Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel -- two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU