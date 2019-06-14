Defence Minister meets top Army brass; reviews situation along Pak, China borders

on Friday held a meeting with top brass of the and reviewed the overall security challenges facing the country including situation along borders with and China, official sources said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, of the Staff Lieutenant Devraj Anbu and all the Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-C).

The security challenges along borders with and were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

According to a defence ministry statement, Singh said, "It is matter of great pride that is ready for full spectrum of challenges and it will be ensured that their capabilities keep getting continuously enhanced."



"Jointmanship of the Indian armed forces will be a key area and due endeavours towards the same will be ensured," he added.

Singh said defence ministry will remain fully committed to speedily enhance the capabilities of the armed forces, adding ensuring high morale and motivation of all ranks will be a priority.

The ministry said Singh complimented the for ensuring the "highest level" of professionalism and showing continuous readiness against external and internal challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)