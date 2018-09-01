Five school girls go missing after school; four traced

Four out of five girls, students of a South school, who had gone missing were traced at suburban railway station Saturday, police said.

Efforts to trace the remaining one girl are on, a said.

Five girls, studying in class 8th, did not return to their homes from their school in Colaba in South yesterday afternoon, following which their parents approached police.

Mid-term exam results were declared yesterday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

As a began, four of the girls were spotted at the railway station this afternoon by a of station, said the police

The girls told police that they first went to the Marine Drive in South Mumbai, then to the Hanging Garden and later to Thane before returning to the city.

The did not reveal why the girls decided not to go home after the school hours yesterday.

None of them was carrying a mobile phone which made the search harder, he said.

While they were reunited with their families, search for the fifth girl was on, he said.

