Woman strangled by live-in partner in northeast Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, the police said Saturday.

A senior official said the police were informed about the incident Friday afternoon following which they rushed the victim to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

He said the couple shared a strained relationship and a personal dispute is believed to be the reason behind the killing.

The accused, 35, has been absconding since the incident, the police said, adding that investigation is underway.

The woman had three daughters from her previous marriage. They were not present at the house when the incident took place.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:50 IST

