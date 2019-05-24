Situation in Kashmir remains largely peaceful in Kashmir

Barring some clashes between groups of youths and security forces, the situation in remained largely peaceful on Friday as prayers were held for Zakir Musa, the of an affiliate in the valley, who was killed in an encounter, officials said.

There were some protests and clashes after Friday prayers at a few places, the officials said, adding that the security forces exercised restraint.

"The situation remained largely normal and under control," they said.

The students of University offered prayers for the militant who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir's district.

The officials said the authorities have decided to close all schools and colleges in the valley on Saturday as a precautionary measure. These institutions remained shut on Friday.

Divisional (Kashmir) Baseer said admit cards and roll number slips would be treated as travel passes for candidates who have to appear for examinations on curfew days.

Mobile remained suspended across the valley and the officials said the services would be restored after improvement in the situation.

Meanwhile, a number of funeral prayers were held for Musa alias at his ancestral village of in the district, the officials said.

They said the people braved curfew and rains to reach Musa's native village where he was laid to rest after several rounds of funeral prayers.

The people then dispersed peacefully, the officials said.

