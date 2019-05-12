Two members of gang supplying drugs to jail inmates arrested in Muzaffarnagar

Two members of a gang, allegedly supplying drugs for intoxication to jail inmates, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Manish Kumar, was arrested after 1,000 tablets were recovered from his possession during frisking at the district jail on Saturday, of Police Satpal Antil said.

Kumar came to the jail to meet an inmate and give him the drugs, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed the whereabouts of his accomplice, Raj Singh, the said.

Singh was later arrested from city, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is underway to nab the other members of the gang, the said.

