JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Trump has taken Kashmir mediation offer off the table: Indian envoy in US
Business Standard

Nagpur-Delhi flight with Gadkari on board fails to take off due to glitch

Gadkari was scheduled to travel to Delhi from Nagpur in IndiGo's flight 6E-636 in the morning

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Indigo
File photo

A New Delhi-bound flight carrying Union minister Nitin Gadkari failed take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday due to a "technical fault", an official said.

Gadkari was scheduled to travel to Delhi from Nagpur in IndiGo's flight 6E-636 in the morning.

His office in Nagpur confirmed the minister was on the flight when it returned from the runway.

The Nagpur airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a "technical fault".
First Published: Tue, August 13 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU