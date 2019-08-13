Nagpur-Delhi flight with Gadkari on board fails to take off due to glitch

A New Delhi-bound flight carrying Union minister failed take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday due to a "technical fault", an official said.

Gadkari was scheduled to travel to Delhi from Nagpur in IndiGo's flight 6E-636 in the morning.

His office in Nagpur confirmed the minister was on the flight when it returned from the runway.

The Nagpur airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a "technical fault".