'We are betting big on OYO Living in India', says CEO Ritesh Agarwal

In a little over five years, OYO Hotels and Homes has become the biggest chain of leased and franchised hotel in the country. It has invested more than $150 million in the Southeast Asian market and is fast increasing its footprint in the US and Europe markets.

In a conversation with Karan Choudhury, company’s Founder and group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal lays out his plan for 2019. Edited excerpts: What is the company’s India expansion plan? Are your India operations profitable? India continues to be one of our core markets with existing coverage ...