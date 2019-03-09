Floods kill 23 in Malawi: Ministry

Floods caused by incessant downpours have left 23 people dead across Malawi, the country's said on Friday.

In addition to the confirmed deaths, 11 people were also been reported missing with around 110,000 affected, a statement said.

Twelve districts, all in the south of the country, had been blighted by the deluges.

defence force and and rescue teams were working in collaboration with the Red Cross, the statement added.

In one affected district, Mulanje, camps had been set up for displaced people, told AFP.

The rains also hit transport links with two major bridges submerged, cutting off access to Blantyre, Malawi's second largest city.

According to the country's Meteorological Department, sporadic downpours are due to continue until the middle of next week.

