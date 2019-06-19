JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Quake shakes NW Japan, causes 21 injuries and minor damage

R'than govt invites application for Ambedkar awards
Business Standard

FM reviews state of economy at FSDC meet: RBI Guv Das

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday reviewed the state of economy at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, here.

The meeting also discussed proposals releating to the Budget to be presented by Sitharaman on July 5 in the Lok Sabha, Das told reporters after the meeting.

The RBI Governor further said that the Bimal Jalan committee, which is looking into the size of capital reserves that the RBI should hold, is likely to submit its final report by June-end.

It was the first meeting of the FSDC after the new government assumed office.

The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU