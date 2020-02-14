Nirmala Sitharaman to meet industry bodies to assess coronavirus impact

will meet industry bodies on Tuesday to asses the impact of the outbreak on Indian trade and businesses.

The virus outbreak in China has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. The deadly virus has spread to many countries, including India.

"To assess impact of Coronavirus, presently endemic in China, on Indian trade & industry, Smt. @nsitharaman would be meeting Industry associations on Tuesday along with Secretaries in the Ministry," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Several sectors, specially electronics, mobile and textiles, are expected to be hit due to supply restraints in China in the wake of the epidemic.