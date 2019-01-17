CBI arrests six persons including SAI director in bribery case

The has taken into custody six officers and private persons Thursday in connection with a case of alleged corruption in the Sports Authority of India, officials said.

The arrests were made during searches at the sports administrator's office in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, they said.

The agency has arrested Sports Authority of S K Sharma, Harinder Prasad, Lalit Jolly and UDC V K Sharma, besides and his employee Yunus, the officials said.

It is alleged that bills of Rs 19 lakh were pending to be cleared by the officials for which a demand of three per cent was being made.

The officials reached the headquarters at the around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises for search and questioning of the alleged staffers, sources in the said.

The is still underway.

