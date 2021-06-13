For seventh day, Nagaland reports more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
11 new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 12,376
Nagaland's Covid-19 tally crosses 13,000 mark with record 114 fresh cases
BJP slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his remark about PM Modi
China's Chang'e-5 completes first orbital correction en route to Earth
Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA, says MHA
-
Nagaland for the seventhconsecutive day on Saturday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 235 patients recuperated from the disease and 96 new infections pushed the tally to 23,562, a health department official said.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 79.88 per cent from 79.20 per cent on Friday.
As many as 18,822 people have recovered from the infection in the northeastern state.
"At least 96 positive cases detected today - 38 Kohima, 26 Dimapur, 20 Mokokchung, 4 each in Tuensang and Zunheboto, 2 each in Mon and Phek districts," State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
Nagaland now has 3,633 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Demise of three COVID-19 patients in Dimapur district increased the death toll in the state to 448, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.
Altogether, 659 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
So far, 2,06,708 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Nagaland, Dr Kikon said.
As of Friday, 2,80,865 people have been inoculated in the state, including 54,690 who have received the second dose, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU