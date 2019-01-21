Kinnar Akhara, a group of transgender saints, to build ashram in Allahabad

Kinnar Akhara, a group of saints in Prayagraj Kumbh announced on Monday that it will set up an ashram in the city, according to a statement issued here by

The group, which had attended the Ujjain Kumbh in 2016, have been taking part in the holy baths at the this year along with the other akharas.

"Transgenders were badly exploited in the society and even their parents were forced to live a disgraceful life. Transgenders have been part of Sanatan Dharm and they have been given respectful status in religious epics and books of Hindu mythology. The has provided a forum to transgenders to pursue a dignified life with religious rituals. We will build an ashram at Prayagraj," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayanan Tripathi, the of the Kinnar Akahara has been quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the Juna Akhara, a traditional and powerful akhara, has given the recognition to Kinnar and has allowed it to be a part of the Shahi Snan.

Tripathi expressed gratitude towards the chiefs of Juna

has set up a huge camp in Sector 12 at Prayagraj Kumbh and it attracts hundreds of thousand devotees daily, according to the statement.

Its camp will continue till Traditional akharas leave the Mela after taking the third Shahi Snan on Basant Panchami.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)