Pak plans elaborate security measures for MBS visit on Feb 16

planned elaborate security measures for Saudi Crown Mohammad bin Salman's maiden visit to on Saturday during which a number of agreements worth billions of dollars investment would be signed between the two countries.

Mohammad, who is also the Gulf Kingdom's vice of the council of ministers and defence minister, will arrive here on February 16 on his first state visit to since his elevation to the position of the crown in April 2017, the said.

An interior ministry told that a four-tier security arrangements have been made for the crown prince, colloquially known as MBS.

The outer most tier will be manned by police, the second by paramilitary Ranger, the third by the and the fourth and inner most by the royal guards of the

About 10 bullet proof vehicles have already been transported to from which will be used by the prince and his aides.

Security officials said that Pakistan's airspace will be shut down on his arrival, suspended and main routes closed to heavy traffic in and over the weekend.

and paramilitary Rangers personnel will be deployed at the main entry point to while special check points will be set up within the city.

Security in the neighbouring garrison city of will also be beefed up. Toy drone and similar objects will be banned and destroyed on sight and action will be taken against those using them.

The prince will also use about 130 royal guards. A 235-member delegation of the (IMCTC), led by Pakistan's former Raheel Sharif, is in the capital to ensure foolproof security.

Special traffic plan were being put in place to divert vehicles.

Pakistan and are likely to sign over USD 10 billion investment agreements, including a in Gwadar, during his visit.

The prince will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the royal family, key ministers and leading

sources said that his entourage includes about 1,000 officials.

During his visit, Pakistan and will be signing a number of agreements and MoUs in diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports.

The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation.

The prince will meet Imran Khan, and call on

The Saudi ministers accompanying the will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation in their respective fields.

On the sidelines of the visit, of the two countries will also meet to discuss opportunities of collaboration in the private sector.

Saudi Arabia has committed USD 6 billion to Pakistan as part of a bailout package to help shore up Islamabad's dwindling foreign currency reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)