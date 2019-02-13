Neeraj Kundan appointed NSUI president

-
ALSO READ
MSU students' union poll: NSUI, third front wins key posts
NSUI president resigns after sexual harassment allegation
Former NSUI district prez arrested for harassing college student
NSUI demands fresh DUSU election
NSUI prez quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Neeraj Kundan as new president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI).
Kundan will replace Fairoz Khan who quit following sexual harassment allegations in October last year.
Once NSUI's Jammu and Kashmir chief, Kundan was elevated to the post of national secretary of the Congress' student's wing in 2017.
Kundan, who belongs to a non-political background, started his political career as a student activist.
He was initially appointed as president of the Jammu University (Law School).
In 2013, he again contested NSUI Internal organizational elections and became state president of the NSUI, J&K.
Kundan was also among the top seven who were shortlisted in final round for NSUI national president.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU