Same price of 'flyaway aircraft package' in NDA and UPA Rafale jet deals: CAG

There was no change in price of the 'flyaway package' in the fighter jet deal finalised by the NDA government in comparison to the one negotiated by the UPA, a Comptroller and (CAG) report has observed.

Of the 11 counts, there was no change in the price under four heads, which included flyaway package, simulator training aids and annual maintenance.

In earlier media reports, Dassault had claimed the flyaway were cheaper in the new deal than what was negotiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The price under three heads -- weapons package and services (-1.05 per cent), (OSE) and technical assistance, documentation, and programme managements (-4.77 per cent) and Specific Enhancements (-17.08) -- was lower in the deal finalised by the government, the report said.

Three heads saw an increase in price -- training of pilots and technicians (2.68 per cent), engineering support package (6.54 per cent) and performance based logistics (6.54 per cent) -- in the new deal struck by the NDA, the report said.

