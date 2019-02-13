Same price of 'flyaway aircraft package' in NDA and UPA Rafale jet deals: CAG

-
There was no change in price of the 'flyaway aircraft package' in the Rafale fighter jet deal finalised by the NDA government in comparison to the one negotiated by the UPA, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has observed.
Of the 11 counts, there was no change in the price under four heads, which included flyaway aircraft package, simulator training aids and annual maintenance.
In earlier media reports, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier had claimed the flyaway aircraft were cheaper in the new deal than what was negotiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
The price under three heads -- weapons package and services (-1.05 per cent), products-operational support equipment (OSE) and technical assistance, documentation, and programme managements (-4.77 per cent) and India Specific Enhancements (-17.08) -- was lower in the deal finalised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the CAG report said.
Three heads saw an increase in price -- training of pilots and technicians (2.68 per cent), engineering support package (6.54 per cent) and performance based logistics (6.54 per cent) -- in the new deal struck by the NDA, the report said.
