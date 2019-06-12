Rescuers flown to crash site of AN-32 aircraft

A team of personnel from Indian Air Force, Army and some civil mountaineers were on Wednesday airlifted to a location close to the of an in Arunachal to look for possible survivors, officials said.

The wreckage of the of the was spotted on Tuesday in a heavily forested mountainous terrain by an IAF helicopter, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board.

"A team comprising personnel from IAF, Army and civil mountaineers have been airlifted to a location close to the crash site," a of the IAF said.

Another said the rescue team will look for possible survivors.

The Russian-origin was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off.

The IAF launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing and the wreckage of the plane was spotted on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near north of Lipo locality.

The IAF said efforts are on to establish the status of occupants amid fears that chances of any survivor in the one of worst accidents involving a military platform in recent years may be very bleak.

The IAF said RD Mathur, Air officer-commanding-in-chief Eastern complimented the for their relentless effort spanning eight days.

also thanked and for extending unflinching support to the IAF towards locating the missing An-32.

"The proud and highly patriotic people of the state have worked tirelessly to help the IAF for a national cause," said the

