Seven TN fishermen arrested by Lankan navy

Seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy Saturday and taken to Trincomalee in the island nation for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, an official said.
Joint director of fisheries (Nagapattinam) A Xavier told reporters here that the Indian fishermen in a country boat had set out to sea on Friday and had allegedly crossed maritime boundary this morning when the navy apprehended them.
Recently, four fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were arrested by the Lankan navy for fishing in its waters and taken to Karainagar in the island country. PTI COR Sir, It is reported that Nagai based frp vallam bearing registration number IND-TN -06-MO 5033 with 7 crew members were apprehended by Srilankan navy near Triconamalai .The owner of the boat is Srinivasan s/o Sivalingam , Akkarpettai. Detailed report will be submitted soon.
