Former MP quits RLD, joins BJP in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Several members of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, including former MP Sarika Singh Baghel, joined the BJP here Wednesday in the presence of its state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, the party said.

Former Hathras MP Baghel joined the BJP, leaving the RLD, a BJP spokesman said.

Vedram Bhati, a three-time MLA and a former UP minister, quit the BSP and joined the BJP along with his supporters, according to the party spokesman.

Welcoming them in the party-fold, Pandey exuded confidence that they will further strengthen the BJP and work for the victory of the party candidates in the coming polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:10 IST

