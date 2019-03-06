Former MP quits RLD, joins BJP in UP

Several members of the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, including former Sarika Singh Baghel, joined the BJP here Wednesday in the presence of its state Mahendra Nath Pandey, the party said.

Former Hathras Baghel joined the BJP, leaving the RLD, a said.

Vedram Bhati, a three-time MLA and a former UP minister, quit the BSP and joined the BJP along with his supporters, according to the

Welcoming them in the party-fold, Pandey exuded confidence that they will further strengthen the BJP and work for the victory of the party candidates in the coming polls.

