SCR edge past Central to enter quarters

South Central Railway, Secunderabad, scored a 1-0 win against Central Railway, Mumbai, in a match of the 53rd All Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship on Wednesday.

This was the second win for the side, who finished at the top of the pool and entered the quarter finals.

Central can grab the second position by defeating Killedar XI of in the last pool match on Thursday and join SCR in the last eight.

In a far from exciting encounter, South Central managed to break the deadlock in the third quarter by scoring the decisive winner through their industrious forward M G Poonacha, who deflected home a long hit from the right in the 40th minute.

Earlier, and Sind Bank scored an authoritative 8-2 win against Union Bank of in match. For the side, eight different players - Ashish Pal Sharma, Satbir Singh, Harminjit Singh, Ranjot Singh, Navdeep Singh, Santa Singh, and - scored a goal each.

The local bankmen reduced the margin of defeat with goals from and

and Sind Bank will next meet in the last pool match on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Army XI defeated Bombay Republicans 3-0.

David Dung Dung, and were bang on target scoring a goal each to complete Army XI's victory.

This was Army XI's first match and they take on Indian Oil in the final pool match on Thursday.

