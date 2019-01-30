Former Dara Dotiwalla, who officiated in the famous match between and in 1986 at Chennai, died here Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 85.

Born on October 30, 1933, Dotiwalla had officiated in six Test matches from 1982 to 1987, including the between and at the in

"He (Dotiwalla) passed away at his residence here this evening due to old age," Dotiwalla's told over phone.

Dotiwalla had also officiated in eight One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1982 to 1988.

The first Test in which Dotiwalla officiated was versus England at in 1982, while the last one was India versus at in 1987.

His first ODI as an was India versus in Bengaluru in 1982, while his ODI was India versus New Zealand at Cuttack in 1988.

Mistry said his last rites will be held at 7.45 am on Thursday at in south

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)