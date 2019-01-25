JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Trump adviser Stone arrested on indictment by Mueller: media

AFP  |  Washington 

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday under an indictment issued by special counsel Robert Mueller, US news outlets reported.

Stone was charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to The New York Times and other news organizations quoting the office of Mueller, who is conducting the Russia investigation.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:36 IST

