Fortum inks pact with Hindalco for NOx reduction at Mahan power plant

Finnish clean energy firm Fortum Wednesday said it has signed its first commercial project with Hindalco Industries to reduce nitrogen oxides through combustion modification at a 150 MW power plant.
The project will be implemented in one of the 150 MW boilers at the Aluminium Smelter Unit in Mahan, Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, a Fortum statement said.
According to the statement, the modification will enable the power plant to comply with the tightening restrictions on nitrogen oxide emissions to 290 mg/Nm3 from current levels in the unit. The project is expected to complete in mid February 2020.
Fortum claims that it has the patented technology for bringing about nitrogen oxides reduction up to the statutory limits by using only primary combustion modification on the boiler with minimal capital expenses and no operating expenses.
Hindalco Industries is an Aditya Birla Group firm.
