Four dead, several injured in car-bus collision

Four persons were killed and several others injured in a collision between a car and a state-run bus near Pangari village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night on Sinnar-Shirdi state highway, they said.

According to police, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was going to from Shirdi, while the car was proceeding to Kopargaon from Sinnar in the district when the incident occurred.

"Four persons travelling in the car died on the spot after it collided with the bus. Some passengers in the bus and its suffered injuries and were admitted to hospitals in Sinnar and Shirdi," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)