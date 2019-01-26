Four dead, several injured in car-bus collision

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Four persons were killed and several others injured in a collision between a car and a state-run bus near Pangari village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night on Sinnar-Shirdi state highway, they said.

According to police, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was going to Mumbai from Shirdi, while the car was proceeding to Kopargaon from Sinnar in the district when the incident occurred.

"Four persons travelling in the car died on the spot after it collided with the bus. Some passengers in the bus and its driver suffered injuries and were admitted to hospitals in Sinnar and Shirdi," police said.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 12:15 IST

