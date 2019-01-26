Vice president greets nation on Republic Day

M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday greeted people on the 70th and urged citizens to renew their solemn pledge to build a strong, confident, peaceful and economically prosperous nation.

In his message, Naidu asked fellow countrymen to do their best to contribute in building a peaceful, prosperous and compassionate world and realise the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of the 70th of On this Republic Day, let us renew our solemn pledge to build a strong, confident, peaceful, economically prosperous, socially progressive & culturally vibrant Nation," he said on

"Let us do our best to contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous and compassionate world and realize the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he also said.

The also urged citizens to remember that "as citizens of the country, all of us have taken the resolve to ensure social, economic and political justice, freedom of thought, expression, religion, faith and worship and ensure their personal prestige and dignity."



Naidu said people have devoted themselves to maintaining the unity and integrity of the nation and increase brotherhood in national life and recalled the of of that "after all, the is an inanimate object like a machine".

"People who implement it make it lively. Today, needs loyal citizens who keep the country's interest above personal interests. It is the responsibility of every generation in the country that they come up to the expectations of the creators of our Constitution," he said.

His message in the form of tweets in Hindi came as the nation celebrated the 70th across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)