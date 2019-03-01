Last rites of IAF officer Siddharth Vashisht killed in J-K copter crash carried out

The last rites of of Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a helicopter crash in and Kashmir's district, were performed here on Friday with full military honours.

The mortal remains of the had arrived at the station here on a service aircraft on Thursday. It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.

In uniform, the deceased officer's wife, Aarti, who is also a squadron leader, laid a wreath before the last rites were performed. Siddharth Vashisht's father lit the funeral pyre.

The Indian gave a gun salute in presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.

and were also present there.

(31) was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces. He was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and last month, he received commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the floods.

An IAF helicopter crashed in district of and Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.

