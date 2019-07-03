Four killed, two injured in road mishap

Four persons, including three of a family, were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Dumka district on Wednesday, the police said.

The family members were returning to Madhuban village when the truck hit their car on the Dumka-Pakur road near Dalahi area, officer-in-charge of Kathikund police station, Ranjit Minz said.

The injured, including a child, were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, the police officer said.

