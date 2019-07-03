ACB arrests two officers, middleman while taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Wednesday arrested two officers and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 to renew the license of a pharmacy, officials said.

The arrested were identified as Drug Inspector Indiver Bhardwaj, Drug Controller from Jaipur Suresh Sharma and middleman Indra Kumar.

Bhardwaj had handed over the bribe money to the middle man, who had tried to hide the money in his undergarments seeing the sleuths of ACB, while the drug controller had asked the complainant to arrange to send his share of Rs 1.51 lakh in Jaipur.

According to DGP (ACB) Sawai Singh, Shravan Daga had complained to the ACB that Sharma and Bhardwaj had been demanding a bribe of Rs 1.51 lakh and Rs 51,000 respectively for renewal of his pharmacy license.

"On verification, the complaint was found to be true and we planned a trap," he said.

Search has been initiated at Sharma's residence in Jaipur as well as at the residence of Bhardwaj in Jodhpur, the DCP said.

