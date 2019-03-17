FPIs pump in Rs 20,400 crore in first half of March on positive global cues

Overseas investors poured in more than Rs 20,400 crore in the domestic capital market in the first half of March, mainly driven by positive global cues.

The expectation of a positive outcome from the agreement along with US Fed's decision to put rate hike on hold, have worked in favour of the entire emerging market segment, analysts said.

In February as well, (FPIs) were net buyers as they had invested a net amount of Rs 11,182 crore in the capital both in equity as well as debt segment.

According to the latest data available with depositories, net inflow in the equities stood at Rs 17,919 crore, while the debt market saw an infusion of Rs 2,499 crore on a net basis, during March 1-15, period.

Together, it translates into a net investment of Rs 20,418 crore in the country's capital for the period under review.

"With the expectation on US interest rate hike declining, there has been increased flow into emerging Locally, since February, there is a clear trend of buying beaten down segments such as and finance stocks...," Vidya Bala, Head - Mutual Funds Research at FundsIndia said.

Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said it was a welcome change in trend.

However, some of the domestic concerns such as the slow pace of economic growth and political uncertainty may come to the fore as the approaches in India, he added.