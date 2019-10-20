FPIs stay bullish on India, pour in Rs 5,072 cr in October so far

(FPIs) have infused a net sum of Rs 5,072 crore into the Indian capital in October so far amid the government's efforts to revive domestic demand.

In the preceding month, FPIs had invested a net Rs 6,557.8 crore in the domestic capital (both equity and debt). This came following net outflows in July and August.

As per the latest depositories data, foreign investors put in a net sum of Rs 4,970 crore in equities and a net Rs 102 crore in the debt market during October 1-18, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 5,072 crore.

Reacting to the inflow of funds in October, head of research at Samco Securities, Umesh Mehta said, "The worst seems to be behind us and have started to discount the forward looking Budget and revival of consumption."



"The government's efforts to revamp domestic demand by increasing DA, cutting corporate taxes, recapitalisation of PSU banks, strategic disinvestments have all contributed in changing FPIs' stance," he added.

Arun Mantri, technical and derivative analyst at Karvy Stock Broking, said that on the international front, "expectations of a US and China partial trade deal and expectations of positive outcome from negotiations have triggered a risk-on period."

Regarding the future course of flows, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww, said, "The momentum is expected to continue in the long term as India is a very attractive investment destination with sound fundamentals. The markets are extending gains in the hopes of better quarterly results. Brexit deal, if successful, will bring more confidence to the global investors' sentiments and help boost investment into India.