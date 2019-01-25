France urges Maduro not to 'repress' opposition

-
Venezuela's disputed president Nicolas Maduro must refrain from cracking down on the opposition, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Friday.
"We firmly urge Mr Maduro to refrain from any form of repression against the opposition, any resort to violence against peaceful demonstrators," he told reporters.
"We intend to fully back Venezuela's national assembly and its president as democratically-elected institutions which (...) must fully play (their) role," Le Drian said.
Venezuela national assembly head and opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday in a bid to oust Maduro. New presidential elections should be quickly organised, Le Drian added.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday voiced support for Venezuela's opposition, saying Europe favoured "the restoration of democracy" in the country after the "illegitimate" election of Maduro in May last year.
