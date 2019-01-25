France urges Maduro not to 'repress' opposition

Venezuela's must refrain from cracking down on the opposition, French warned Friday.

"We firmly urge Mr Maduro to refrain from any form of repression against the opposition, any resort to violence against peaceful demonstrators," he told reporters.

"We intend to fully back Venezuela's national assembly and its as democratically-elected institutions which (...) must fully play (their) role," Le Drian said.

proclaimed himself on Wednesday in a bid to oust Maduro. New should be quickly organised, Le Drian added.

French President on Thursday voiced support for Venezuela's opposition, saying favoured "the restoration of democracy" in the country after the "illegitimate" election of Maduro in May last year.

