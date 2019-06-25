Gadchiroli blast: Three more held

Police have arrested three more persons in connection with the May 1 naxal attack in Maharashtra's district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of (38), Kisan Hidami (42) and Sakru Gota (35) on Sunday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to seven, Police said in a release issued Tuesday.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Jambhulkheda in the east district.

Police had earlier arrested of Maoists, alias Narmadakka, and her husband alias Kiran.

On June 13, Dlip Hidami (22) and Parasram Tulawi (28) were arrested from Kurkheda taluka of the district.

Madvi, Kisan Hidami and Gota were produced before court on June 24 which remanded them in police custody till July 6.

