Gadkari to inaugurate upgraded portal for maritime sector

-
ALSO READ
Leadership must own up to defeat also: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari stresses on use of alternative fuels
Good management training institute needed for aspiring IAS, IPS officers: Gadkari
Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra
Gadkari to inaugurate 2 floating restaurants in Mumbai on Nov 17
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate on Tuesday an upgraded version of e-commerce portal Port Community System (PCS) in Mumbai.
The upgraded portal 'PCS1x' has been developed in record time by the Indian Ports Association, based on feedback from stakeholders using PCS.
The minister would launch "PCS1x" at the Regional Maritime Safety Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Ministry of Shipping said in a release on Monday.
According to the release, the portal has played a vital role in enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' in the maritime sector by facilitating a transparent and paperless system for electronic submission of trade document, resulting in faster turnaround time and dwell time.
"Digitisation in EXIM trade, of which PCS is a part, has played a major role in improving India's world ranking in Ease of Doing Business," the release said.
In the latest World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, India's ranking rose by 23 places to the 77th position.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU