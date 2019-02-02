Gandhi family should be called 'bail family': BJP spokesperson

The BJP on Saturday mocked the Nehru-Gandhi family as a "bail family", hours after opposition Rahul Gandhi's was granted interim bail by a city court in a money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP said since the "chowkidar", a reference to Narendra Modi, is tough, it rattles "thieves".

Patra said, "Gandhi family should be called a bail family as all its members are out on bail."



"The PM has rightly said that the whole family is riding on a 'bailgaadi'," he said.

Vadra was granted interim bail by a on Saturday till February 16 in a money-laundering case with a direction to appear before the and cooperate in the investigation.

Vadra, who is currently abroad, had on Friday filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property 12, worth 1.9 million pounds.

The (BJP) claimed a similar land deal case is going on against Vadra in in which he bought several acres of land in Bikaner.

"Look at the irony, the first family of the party which literally ruled over for all these years, is out on bail on charges of misappropriation of funds. Most of the cases have reached the They feel corruption is their entitlement and is their property," Patra said.

In the press conference, Patra also referred to over killings of karsevaks in 1990 Ayodhya firing.

The BJP said, "Kaarsevaks were brutally killed by the Mulayam Singh-led government in Ayodhya in 1990. It is devastating to know from the media report that ram-bhakts, who were shot dead, were denied proper Hindu funeral rites as they were buried instead of being cremated.

