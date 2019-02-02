Odisha govt extends chit fund probe panel's tenure again

The has extended the tenure of Justice MM Das Commission of Inquiry, probing into the multi-crore scam, by another six months, a notification issued by the said.

This has been the second time that the tenure of the panel has been extended.

The panel's tenure was to have come to an end on February 4, 2019.

"It is required to extend the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry of Justice M M Das (Retd) appointed on February 5, 2015 to take up the inquiry into the unauthorised collection of public deposits in the state," the notification issued on Friday said.

Justice MM Das took charge of the probe after the demise of Justice RK Patra.

The commission has so far submitted its fifth interim report to the government and recommended refund of small depositors' money on a priority basis.

More than 8.5 lakh small investors have so far filed affidavits with the commission.

