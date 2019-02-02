JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha govt extends chit fund probe panel's tenure again

No effort will be spared in finding Indian kidnapped in Ukraine: Swaraj
Business Standard

Gautam Gambhir shares pic of Army veteran begging in Delhi, def min assures 'quick' action

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence to help a man, claiming to be war veteran, after he spotted him begging in Connaught Place here.

The ace cricketer posted a picture of the man on Twitter and said that he could not get support from the Army due to "technical reasons".

"He's Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID. He claims due to technical reasons he can't get support from d Army," Gambhir tweeted.

"I'd urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place," he said in the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, the defence ministry assured a "quick and complete" response.

"We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi," the defence spokesperson tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements