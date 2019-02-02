Gautam Gambhir shares pic of Army veteran begging in Delhi, def min assures 'quick' action

Gautam Saturday urged the to help a man, claiming to be war veteran, after he spotted him in Connaught Place here.

The ace posted a picture of the man on and said that he could not get support from the due to "technical reasons".

"He's Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID. He claims due to technical reasons he can't get support from d Army," tweeted.

"I'd urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is at A block Connaught Place," he said in the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, the defence ministry assured a "quick and complete" response.

"We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi," the tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)