Garware Technical Q4 PAT up 24.7% at Rs 36.6 crore

Technical posted a 24.7 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 36.6 crore during the quarter ending March 30, compared to the same period of previous year.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 29.3 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19, a release issued here said.

Revenue of the company grew by 23.3 per cent to Rs 289.5 crore in the last quarter of FY19, compared to Rs 234.8 crore in FY18.

"We have transformed our brand identity and have crossed the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore topline. Accelerated execution of better ideas has resulted in improving our ROCE by 160 basis points," Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said.

Zaasna raises Rs 2 crore in seed round from global investors *Bengaluru-based prop-tech enterprise Zaasna on Thursday said it has raised a seed round of Rs 2 crore from global investors in Singapore, Middle East, and the US.

It will be using the seed fund to strengthen its tech platform to provide enhanced services to its consumers and grow its team.

Zaasna offers an end to end transaction platform for home buyers where they can search all listed properties, select the property and house, schedule site visit, make payments online, digitally sign documents, apply for a home loan on the platform itself.

