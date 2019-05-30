Goa CM congratulates Shripad Naik

Chief Minister Thursday congratulated and North MP for being inducted in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

Sawant, who was in Delhi, tweeted to congratulate Naik, who was sworn in as a of State at the ceremony in the national capital.

"Proud moment of as Shri @shripadnaik takes oath in #Modisarkar2. I congratulate Shripad Bhau and thank the HonblePM Shri @narendramodi ji for giving Goa representation in Union cabinet once again," tweeted.

Naik, who was in the first term of the Modi government, was elected for the fifth time in a row from North Goa on BJP ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)