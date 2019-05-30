JUST IN
Goa CM congratulates Shripad Naik

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday congratulated fellow BJP leader and North Goa MP Shripad Naik for being inducted in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

Sawant, who was in Delhi, tweeted to congratulate Naik, who was sworn in as a Union minister of State at the ceremony in the national capital.

"Proud moment of Goa as Shri @shripadnaik takes oath in #Modisarkar2. I congratulate Shripad Bhau and thank the HonblePM Shri @narendramodi ji for giving Goa representation in Union cabinet once again," Sawant tweeted.

Naik, who was Union AYUSH Minister in the first term of the Modi government, was elected for the fifth time in a row from North Goa on BJP ticket.

Thu, May 30 2019. 22:00 IST

