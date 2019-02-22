JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Amarinder to personally review preparations for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniv celebrations

Bengal govt to procure 10 lakh tonne of potato from farmers
Business Standard

Gas leakage disrupts train service in Murshidabad district

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Train services in a part of Murshidabad district were disrupted for around 11 hours Friday following gas leakage from a tanker stranded on a highway near Ballarpur station, an Eastern Railway spokesman said here.

"The leakage was reported around 8.40 am and as a safety measure, train services in Azimganj-New Farakka section were controlled," the spokesman said.

After the removal of the tanker from the site, normal train movement resumed around 7.30 pm.

During that period, some trains scheduled to run through this section were detained while some others were diverted via Rampurhat-Gumani route.

The 13422 Malda Town-Nabadwip Express had to be cancelled because of the incident, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements