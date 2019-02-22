NDRF constable who died saving man from drowning in Kumbh to be cremated Saturday

A of the National Disaster Response Force, who died after sustaining a severe spinal injury while saving a from drowning in the Kumbh Mela, will be cremated with full state honours at his native village in on Saturday.

Rajender Gautam, 36, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, died around 5.30 am at the in New Delhi, NDRF L told

On February 19, he jumped into the waters of the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to rescue an elderly man.

The body is being brought to his native village Tehar in Rohal of Jhandutta Tehsil, said.

He will be cremated with full state honours Saturday, Bhatia added.

