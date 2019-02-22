NDRF constable who died saving man from drowning in Kumbh to be cremated Saturday

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

A constable of the National Disaster Response Force, who died after sustaining a severe spinal injury while saving a pilgrim from drowning in the Kumbh Mela, will be cremated with full state honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Constable Rajender Gautam, 36, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, died around 5.30 am at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, NDRF Inspector General L Ravi Joseph told PTI.

On February 19, he jumped into the waters of the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to rescue an elderly man.

The body is being brought to his native village Tehar in Rohal Post Office of Jhandutta Tehsil, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

He will be cremated with full state honours Saturday, Bhatia added.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:05 IST

