Centre committed to welfare of disabled persons:Union minister

The NDA Government is committed to the welfare of disabled persons, Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said Friday.
Speaking at a function at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities here, the minister said the Department of Disabilities was strengthened during the past five years.
"Over 8000 camps for the welfare of the persons with disabilities were held and instruments worth Rs 800 crore for them distributed during the past five years," an official release quoting the minister said.
The NDA government also brought out a policy on reservation up to four per cent in central and state government jobs,Gehlotsaid.
About seven lakh universal identity cards for the disabled are ready to be issued for Telangana state, he added.
