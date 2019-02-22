Centre committed to welfare of disabled persons:Union minister

The is committed to the welfare of disabled persons, for social justice and said Friday.

Speaking at a function at the for the of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities here, the said the was strengthened during the past five years.

"Over 8000 camps for the welfare of the persons with disabilities were held and instruments worth Rs 800 crore for them distributed during the past five years," an official release quoting the said.

The also brought out a policy on reservation up to four per cent in central and state government jobs,Gehlotsaid.

About seven lakh universal identity cards for the disabled are ready to be issued for Telangana state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)