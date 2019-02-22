TN becomes first state in mainland to get 2 Coast Guard dists

Necessitated by frequent issues pertaining to fishermen, Tamil Nadu Friday became the first state in the country to get a second district headquarters -

The first district headquarters is Chennai.

Inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, the district headquarters has been set up with an aim to augment security mechanism on the eastern coast and the state in particular, a statement from the said here.

The facility would undertake operations in areas stretching to 680 km of the coastline along districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

"This is the first state to have two district headquarters, which were necessitated by frequent issues pertaining to fishermen," a official said.

The district headquarters would function under the administrative and operational control of the Coast Guard Region (East), and offering assistance to fishermen at sea during distress, handling anti-poaching operations, search and rescue missions and coastal security.

Coast Guard DIG has taken over charge as the first district of the district headquarters (Tuticorin).

of (East) also took part in the inauguration.

