Genpact acquires data analytics firm Enquero for an undisclosed amount

Business process management (BPM) major Genpact on Tuesday said it has acquired data engineering and analytics firm Enquero for an undisclosed amount.
With notable strengths in industries such as high tech and consumer goods, Enquero extends Genpact's strong foundation of existing capabilities in delivering end-to-end transformation to enterprise clients, a statement said.
These capabilities make the acquisition of Enquero especially timely as many businesses are looking to harness data, cloud technologies, and analytics to drive growth and be more resilient, agile and connected, it added.
Enquero CEO Arvinder Pal Singh will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded Enquero, a Genpact company, and all Enquero employees will join Genpact.
"Today's announcement increases the scale and depth of our data and analytics teams and further enhances our capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients," Genpact chief executive officer 'Tiger' Tyagarajan said.
He added that Singh and the Enquero team are joining Genpact at a time when the company is witnessing strong demand from clients for solutions to help them navigate and win in challenging markets.
"We started Enquero in 2014 in Silicon Valley to help organisations better leverage data and cloud technologies. Joining Genpact is the logical next step for us," Singh said.
Genpact's domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint, scale, and extensive client base will help both Genpact and Enquero, as a combined force, scale solutions to transform more organisations, he added.
True Blue Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Enquero on this transaction.
