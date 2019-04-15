Germany charges ex-VW CEO Winterkorn, managers with fraud in Dieselgate row

-
German prosecutors said Monday they had charged former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn, and four other managers, over the group's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.
They "are accused of multiple crimes realised in a single criminal action, especially a particularly serious case of fraud and an infraction of the law against unfair competition," the prosecutors said.
Winterkorn has been singled out for his role as a "guarantor" to authorities that the group was not selling cheating vehicles "even after he knew about the illegal manipulations".
