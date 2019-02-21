Germany firm on Saudi arms ban despite British warning

said Wednesday it would hold firm on its decision to halt weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, shrugging off British warnings that the embargo could hurt European credibility and efforts to bring peace in

"The stance of the government is that we won't deliver weapons to at the moment," Foreign said after talks with his British counterpart about the decision taken in October over the murder of dissident

Any future decision would be "dependant on developments in the conflict and whether what was agreed in the peace talks are implemented," added Maas referring to the Saudi-led war against Iran-backed rebels.

Earlier Wednesday, British said he would raise the issue with Maas, after reported that the British had written to his German counterpart to complain about the arms embargo.

Their differences were laid bare at a conference following the talks.

"In reality, because the UK has a strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia, we'd been able to play a very important part in making the talks happen," said Hunt.

"And we don't believe that changing our commercial relationship with will help that, in fact we worry that it would do the opposite -- it would reduce our influence on that process."



In London, Britain's foreign ministry confirmed a letter from Hunt to Maas but did not give details because it was "private".

Citing the letter, Spiegel reported that had urged to exempt major European defence projects like or Tornados jets from the weapons embargo.

Both the and jets contain German components. An export ban has therefore had a domino effect on other European companies involved in building the aircraft.

Hunt had warned in his letter that is already seeking compensation from Britain's over the German ban, Spiegel said.

Germany's decision to freeze arms exports has also met with opposition from other European powers, including France, where had labelled it "pure demagoguery".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)