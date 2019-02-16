Ghaziabad: 16-year-old dies after being hit by truck, locals block road

A 16-year-old girl was run over by a truck on her way to school in Uttar Pradesh's city on Saturday, following which locals held a protest and blocked the traffic, police said.

She was hit by a truck transporting sand from Loni to Bhopura, they said.

Rakhi alias Archana, a Class 10 student, left for school from her house in Panchsheel Colony at around 7:30 am. She was hit by the truck as she reached the main road to look for conveyance, of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said.

She died on the spot and the fled, leaving behind his vehicle, he said.

Angry local residents gathered there and blocked the road where the girl had died. They raised slogans and demanded the arrest of the truck driver, the police said.

Police reached the spot and calmed down the locals. Traffic movement was restored after two hours, they said.

Later, the was also arrested, Kumar said.

