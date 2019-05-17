GIPC Q4 net profit up 135 pc at Rs 162.84 cr

(GIPC) Friday reported a 135 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 162.84 crore in March 2019 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 69.13 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Total income for the period under review rose to Rs 468.96 crore from Rs 400.21 crore in same period year ago.

For fiscal 2018-19, standalone net profit stood at Rs 176.40 crore as compared with Rs 244.50 crore in 2017-18.

Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,524.26 crore against Rs 1,405.07 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's consolidated net profit for 2018-19 was at Rs 254.75 crore as compared with Rs 166.04 crore in previous fiscal.

Total consolidated income was at Rs 1,524.15 crore as compared with Rs 1,405.10 crore in 2017-18.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share for 2018-19.

