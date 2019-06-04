JUST IN
25 pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in U'khand

Press Trust of India  |  Gopeshwar 

Twenty-five pilgrims were injured on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, police said.

A total of 28 pilgrims were on board the bus when it plunged into a 20-metre-deep gorge near Kaleshwar, between Karnaprayag and Nandprayag, on the highway, Chamoli police PRO Ajay Rawat said.

The bus was on its way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in Garhwal Himalayas, he said.

The injured hail from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Varanasi and are undergoing treatment at Karnaprayag government hospital, Rawat said.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 19:55 IST

