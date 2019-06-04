25 pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in U'khand

Twenty-five pilgrims were injured on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Rishikesh- National Highway, police said.

A total of 28 pilgrims were on board the bus when it plunged into a 20-metre-deep gorge near Kaleshwar, between Karnaprayag and Nandprayag, on the highway, Chamoli police PRO said.

The bus was on its way to and Hemkund Sahib in Garhwal Himalayas, he said.

The injured hail from Haryana, Punjab, and and are undergoing treatment at Karnaprayag government hospital, Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)