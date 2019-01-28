Stop hiding behind a housewife's saree: Karnataka Cong prez wife to Ananth Kumar Hegde

Hitting back at for making "provocative" remarks against her husband, the wife of Monday said the should stop "hiding behind a housewife's saree" and engage with him politically.

had referred to Rao on "as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady" after the state questioned the about his achievements.

Hitting back at Hegde, Rao's wife wrote on that she does not hold any party or public position and she should not be used as a "pawn in their cheap politics".

"I have never made any personal remarks against any and I strongly resent them using me as a pawn in their cheap politics. If they have courage, they should challenge my husband politically instead of hiding behind a housewife's saree and throwing stones.

"Yes, I was born a Muslim, but we are proud Indians first. The Constitution of which is built on the foundation of secularism guarantees every individual liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship," she wrote.

She said such "misogynist and provocative" remarks are highly unbecoming of a

said she had tried to engage on but instead of responding, he blocked her.

" politicians are generally known for their maturity and dignity. I would urge Mr Hegde and his colleagues not to sully the image of our state through their vitriolic statements and demeaning remarks against women," she said.

